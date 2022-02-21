Anglican Primate condemns killings, bloodshed in Nigeria

The Primate of All Nigeria, His Grace, Most Rev’d Dr Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba has condemned in the strongest term the continued killings and bloodshed in some parts of Nigeria.

Preaching a sermon at the Dedication of New Cathedral Umuokanne of the Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema last Sunday, the prelate expressed regret over failure by those that know them to expose the perpetrators of crimes and criminality in the society.

He said that even last week some members of the Anglican Church were killed in the North yet those behind this dastardly act of killings are moving freely without being exposed.

He said: “what stopped those that know the perpetrators of crimes from exposing them”.

The Primate said that given the current situation in the country, Nigeria needs persistent prayers to be able to forestall peace in the land.

Ndukuba said that the whole essence of raising the alter is for the children of God to continue to pray for peace to return to Nigeria.

Drawing his Bible inference from the Book of First Peter chapter 2 vs 4, the Primate called for justice in the South East.

Speaking on the theme “Living stones and spiritual temple” the Archbishop described the new cathedral as a beautiful structure that powers other structures around it.

While appreciating the Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese, Rt Rev’d Chidi Oparaojiaku for his labour of work in building the gigantic structure for God adding that Bishop Oparaojiaku in the Council of Bishops represents the symbol of prudent management.

According to him, as the cathedral was being dedicated it shows a declaration of commitment.

The man of God enjoined Christians and Nigerians not to be afraid but to remain patient believing that God would certainly raise leadership that would love the people.

The Primate commended the Governor for the level of development in road infrastructure in the state.

He advised the youth to be careful even the nation approaches the 2023 election in order not to be used by anybody.

In his welcome speech, the host Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema, Rt. Rev’d Chidi Oparaojiaku thanked the Primate and Archbishops and Bishops for their show of love

He commended the Governor of Imo State Sen. Hope Uzodimma for financial assistance to the building of the new cathedral.

The pix showing the Archbishop and Primate of All Nigeria, His Grace, Most Rev’d Dr Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, standing with the RT. Rev’d Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku- Anglican Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema appearing in green cassock dress flanked with other visiting Bishops during the Dedication of New Cathedral Umuokanne Diocese of Ohaji/Egbema.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE