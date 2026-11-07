Anglican leaders celebrate Olajide’s legacy of service, mentorship at burial

ANGLICAN leaders have paid glowing tributes to the late Rt. Rev. Dr Gideon Isaac Oladipo Olajide, former Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, describing him as a devoted servant of God, an exemplary Christian leader, mentor and administrator whose contributions to the growth of the Anglican Communion would remain enduring.

The tributes were delivered at his burial service held last Thursday, at the Cathedral Church of Emmanuel, Ado-Ekiti, Diocese of Ekiti.

The Archbishop of Lagos Province and Bishop of Remo, Most Rev. Olusina Fape, who recalled his first encounter with the deceased in 1990, described him as a man of unquestionable Christian character and an embodiment of practical Christianity.

Fape said he found Olajide to be “a child of God in whom there was no guile”, adding that the late bishop was a destiny helper whose generosity and commitment to the development of others left lasting impressions on those who encountered him.

Recounting his personal experience, Fape said Olajide provided accommodation for him and his wife, Oluwatoyin, when they were deployed to Immanuel College of Theology, Ibadan, in September 1990.

He further recalled that the deceased facilitated a Langham Trust scholarship for their doctoral studies at the University of Aberdeen through his friendship with the late Rev. Dr John Stott.

According to him, Olajide also attended their graduation ceremony in July 1996, demonstrating his personal interest in their academic and ministerial development.

Similarly, the Primate of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, described the late bishop as a sound teacher and an administrator of excellence whose values of openness, transparency and accountability remained essential to church leadership.

In a condolence message dated October 19, addressed to the Supervisory Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Rt. Rev. Dr Titus Babatunde Olayinka, Ndukuba recalled that Olajide received his theological training at Melville Hall, the London College of Divinity and King’s College London.

He noted that the deceased was elected Bishop of Ilesha in 1981 before being translated to the See of Ibadan in 1988.

The primate also described him as a loving father, mentor and benefactor to many, citing the numerous churches established during his episcopacy as evidence of his commitment to the expansion of the Anglican Church.

“His godly example remains a light and an inspiration to all who knew him,” Ndukuba said.

Also paying tribute, the retired Archbishop, Most Rev. Dr J. O. Akinfenwa, called for a resounding applause in honour of the late bishop, acknowledging his contributions to the growth and progress of the Anglican Communion.

Speaking during the commendation service at the Cathedral of St James the Great, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, Akinfenwa also recalled Olajide’s generosity and the positive influence he had on the church and its members.

The Bishop of Ogbomoso, Rt. Rev. Dr Titus B. Olayinka, equally acknowledged the deceased’s contributions to the development of the Anglican Church in Ogbomosoland.

He said Olajide’s leadership and legacy helped transform the church in the area from a parish into an archdeaconry and subsequently a diocese.

Describing him as “our beloved Father of faith”, Olayinka said the diocese celebrated a life well spent in God’s vineyard.