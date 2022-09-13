Anglican Communion consecrates Adeniji, 2 others as Bishops

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has consecrated Very Reverend Isaac Adeniji, Venerable Benjamin Enwuchola and Reverend Canon Prince Anyim as Bishops.

The consecration which took place on Tuesday witnessed a large turnout of well-wishers and Christian faithful at the Cathedral Church of the Advent in Life Camp, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Speaking with journalists after the consecration, the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba encouraged the newly consecrated Bishops to stand firm in their faith.

He expressed trust in God that the new Bishops will lead the people in the fear of God with knowledge and understanding.

“We thank God for the gift of the ministry of church of God. The ministry of the church is for all believers, mission of the church is for all believers but God usually calls people out of the believers in order to be servants, leaders, teachers and people who will represent him in nurturing the people so that everybody will do effectively what God has called us to do.

“Because of that, we believe that God has raised these ministers of God called to be Bishops who we have consecrated today and we thank God for their lives.

“We are encouraging them to stand firm in their faith, hold onto their faith and word of God and continually nurture themselves and all God’s people with the truth of the word of God and the Sacraments of our new covenant in Christ Jesus.

“We are trusting God that as mature leaders they will lead the people in the fear of God and with knowledge and understanding,” Primate Ndukuba said.

One of the newly consecrated Bishops, Very Reverend Isaac Adeniji, said that they will not disappoint God and the Church while discharging their duties.

Adeniji who is now the Bishop of Ilaje Diocese, Ondo State, further stated that they will continue to pray for Nigeria as it is preparing to conduct a general election in 2023.

“All glory power and adoration be onto God for all he has done in our lives, especially counting us worthy for us to be part of this consecration service.

“We never dreamt of it, although it is the wish of all the priest to become a Bishop, but certainly not all priests will become a Bishop, I believe it has been God all through.

“It is my prayer that the Church of God will continue to match on. I am the Bishop of Ilaje Diocese, which is in Ondo Ecclesiastical Province. It is a coastal area, God will do his work, it is God’s work, he will do his work.

“We will not disappoint God, we will not disappoint Nigeria, we will not disappoint our family, we will not disappoint our Diocese who has donated us to another Diocese.





“We pray more for the country, prayer does everything, for the upcoming election, we will pray, when the election is going on we will pray, after the voting, we will pray it is only God that can give us our desire and we can achieve that through prayer,” Bishop Adeniji stated.

