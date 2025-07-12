Anglican Church issues new protocols for hosting politicians

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has announced a set of official guidelines to regulate how politicians and government officials are received during church services and programmes across its parishes nationwide.

In a memo signed by the Primate, The Most Revd Dr Henry Ndukuba, during the Episcopal Consultation held in the Diocese of Nike, Enugu, the Church expressed concern over the growing trend of church gatherings being used as platforms for political grandstanding, warning that such practices threaten the sanctity and integrity of Christian worship.

To address these concerns, the Anglican Church released new protocols to ensure that while politicians and government officials remain welcome, the Church’s neutrality, values, and divine mandate are not compromised.

According to the guidelines, the Church must remain open to all, but it must not engage in or promote any form of partisanship. It further cautioned against speeches, conduct, or events that could sow division or bias among congregants.

Among the new protocols, Anglican Church leaders are required to hold prior discussions with any guest who intends to address the congregation, clearly informing them that the pulpit must not be used for partisan views or political propaganda.

Additionally, church officiants have been directed to refrain from making statements or behaving in ways that may suggest political alignment.

The memo also directs that guests should not be unduly praised in a manner that could tarnish the Church’s reputation, and where possible, political guests should not be allowed to speak from the Church’s lectern, which is reserved for the reading of scripture.

Reaffirming its role in engaging with the nation’s leaders on issues affecting its members and wider society, the Church pledged to remain a moral compass, uphold its commitment to pray for the nation, and provide godly counsel to those in authority.

