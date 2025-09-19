Anglican Church approves creation of 15 new dioceses

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has approved the creation of 15 new dioceses across the country, bringing the total number of dioceses in the denomination to 176.

The decision was ratified at the standing committee meeting of the General Synod held in Ekiti between September 15 and 19, 2025, following months of inspections, validation exercises, and synod deliberations.

According to the Church, five of the new dioceses will function as full-fledged dioceses, while ten have been designated as missionary dioceses.

The new full-fledged dioceses include: Ekiti South (carved out of Ekiti Diocese), Kalabari (from Niger Delta Diocese), Lagos South West (from Lagos West Diocese), Omoku (from Ahoada Diocese), and Ozoro (from Oleh Diocese).

The missionary dioceses approved are: Eket (from Uyo Diocese), Idanre (from Akure Diocese), Ikom (from Calabar Diocese), Keffi (from Kubwa and Lafia Dioceses), Nasarawa (from Lafia Diocese), Ogoja (from Calabar Diocese), Oyo South (from Oyo Diocese), Oyun (from Kwara Diocese), Takum (from Jalingo Diocese), and Zuru (from Kebbi Diocese).

The expansion follows a comprehensive process that began after the Church lifted its moratorium on creating new dioceses in September 2024.

Three inspection teams, led by Archbishops Joseph Akinfenwa (Old Province 1), David Onuoha (Old Province 2), and Daniel Yisa (Old Province 3), were tasked with reviewing applications and assessing readiness.

Their findings were further validated by a committee chaired by the Most Rev’d Dr. Timothy Yahaya, which submitted its recommendations to the Primate of All Nigeria, the Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba.

The Episcopal Synod, held on July 11, 2025, in Enugu, subsequently endorsed the recommendations before forwarding them to the Standing Committee for final approval.

The Church noted that the next steps will include the election of bishops, consecrations, and the formal inauguration and enthronement of leaders for the new dioceses. Dates for these events will be announced in due course.

