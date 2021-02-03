Anglican bishop urges Prince Oyinlola to fight for the oppressed at 70

The Diocesan Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye has urged the former Governor of Osun State, Prince Oyinlola Olagunsoye to fight for the oppressed as they are being exploited.

Olumakaiye said the exploitation is frustrating; thus affecting the effectiveness of the country’s growth and development.

He made this plea while addressing the congregation at the Holy Communion and Thanksgiving Service marking the 70th Birthday of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Lagos.

The bishop added that the celebrant should use his influence to live an impactful life by doing good, working for God, setting minds on spiritual things and apply biblical wisdom as there is a day of reckoning.

“At 70, fight for the oppressed. The country is not going the way it should because we are exploiting the oppressed and that is why our fasting is being wasted.

“At 70, do something good and there will always be a day of reckoning.

“You must work for the Lord. Set your minds on the things of the spirit. In everything you are doing now, apply biblical wisdom.

“I have known you for over 20 years now and I can say that you are a man that loves God. You are a man full of experience our country needs. You still have a lot to offer our country,” the bishop said.

Meanwhile, he said that the celebrant has different reasons to give thanks to the Lord looking at both positive and negative things that had happened to him in time past.

“David would have recalled his sins and the mercies received from God. No wonder he asked what shall I pay for all these?

“It is the same way the celebrant would remember his parents. Perhaps you remember some of your friends that are no more.

“You have a very stable family that we can all be proud of. You may recall every journey you embarked on. You participated in the United Nations Peacekeeping in Chad and Somalia.

“Your career in the military as a general, what can you pay back for all these? As the military administrator of Lagos State, what can you give back to God for this special grace?” he said.

While giving a vote of thanks, the celebrant, Prince Oyinlola Olagunsoye, who is the 43rd out of the 64 children of his parents, expressed thanks to the bishop, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former heads of states, former governors and his family for celebrating him.

“I express my sincere thanks to the bishop for the show of love. Out of the shared love between me and his eminence, I only gave him a call that I want to celebrate my birthday.

“I can’t but thank the ‘baba’ of the world, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. To those of you who bought Nigerian Tribune today, you would have seen the big tributes he gave.

“Since he has given me this opportunity, I have resolved to make my middle name “Obasanjo”. I thank the former heads of states here present.

“To my wife and children, the journey started in this cathedral on the 1st of July, 1978 when we both said I do. I thank God we are still doing and we will continue to do.

“To the Oyinlolas, I cannot thank you enough. Mama left at 80 and baba left at 90. I want to give thanks to God for the 22 wives, and 64 children direct and adopted. Yours truly is 43rd. “Notwithstanding, we lived a life of love and brotherhood in that palace,” Oyinlola said.

