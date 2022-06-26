Anglican Bishop tasks politicians, government on security

A cleric of the Anglican Communion, The Most Rev Isaac Afolabi Amoo, has called on political leaders and government at all levels to always ensure that they provide adequate security for lives and property of the people of the country.

The cleric, who is the Bishop of the Diocese of New Bussa, Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria) made the call at the ongoing fifth Synod of the Church held at St John Church, New Bussa, Kwara State Province.

The bishop, in his message, pointed out that the nation’s security forces must equally review their strategies, and seek help from advanced nations to complement their efforts.

Amoo stressed the need for government at all levels to finance and give adequate priority to the security of lives and property.

“If the situation in Nigeria were to be half of what it is today with violence, intolerance, and fear in 1914, the various nationalities that constituted Nigeria would not have come together as done by Lord Lugard and his wife.

“Efforts in the past to have a credible national census were bedeviled by warped notions of what the census is all about. Thus, fake and unrealistic figures were released.

“Our duty as a Diocese is to appeal to all ethnic groups, regions, and religions to assist Nigeria to break the jinx of failed census exercise.

“We should not allow the competition between religions and tribes to deny us of social progress.

“Before the advent of the civilian regimes of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, this country has been fighting the monster called corruption, every administration with a promise to fight this monster.





“We should give kudos to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who set up the institution that can be reported to, such as the EFCC, ICPC, Code of Conduct Bureau, and Code of Conduct Tribunal.”

