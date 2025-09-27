Anglican bishop charges Nigerians on selfless service to humanity

Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, (Anglican communion) Most Reverend Joseph Akinfenwa, has charged Nigerians on selfless service to humanity.

Speaking on the topic “the beauty of selfless service “, he stated that acting in love towards the needy will prove one’s love for humanity.

Akinfenwa, said this on Sunday during the 2025 Jesus Festival and honours and awards service held at St. Anne’s Church, Molete, Ibadan .

He added that selfless service to humanity is the proof of love of God for our neighbours.

“It is with a great heart of deep thanksgiving to God that we stand here to address all of you, God’s people, on this occasion of Honours and Awards 2025. God has been good to us, and the least we can do today is to give him thanks and praise for his faithfulness and for his goodness at all times.

“Today, after more than two decades of Honours and Awards, we thank God for the great things that God has done for IbadanAnglican Diocese through this programme, amongst many other blessings. But specifically, let me mention one of them. All the offerings taken for Honors and Awards which you contribute from the first year, more than 20 years ago, has been committed to investment for the diocese.

“You may wish to say how? Through service. That is why some Bible translations render that same passage as serve God. So our Lord Jesus Christ equally summarized the commandments when he said, and you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.

“So how can we convince the Lord, Jesus Christ, that we love him? How do we convince Jesus that I love him? How? John chapter 21, verse 15 to 17. Jesus asked Peter to feed his sheep. Feed my sheep.

“See, the service to the flock of Jesus, the care of the church of Christ, is conduct. Conduct that demonstrates our love for the Lord. He who does not serve can hardly claim to love.

“Next, how do we prove our love to our neighbors? The Lord again answered that question in the parable of the good Samaritan in Luke chapter 10, verse 30 to 37. So it is by acting in love towards our needy human beings that we prove our love for humanity. Beloved in Christ, selfless service to humanity is the proof of love for God and for our neighbours.

“So, beloved in Christ, the beauty of selfless service is that it proves to those who doubt that God is still concerned about them and that the love of God in Christ Jesus is real. So, for those who show love, one of the great benefits of such a life is summed up in the words of the apostle Paul, the husband man must be first partaker of the fruits. Second Timothy chapter 2 and verse 6. As we allow God to use us to bless humanity , through our fellow human beings, he will bless us first.

“And it is only as he satisfies us with blessings that he then goes on to use us to bless others. Acts of the apostles chapter 9 verse 36. We read of the story of Tabitha, or Dorcas, who was full of good works.

“When she suffered the attack of untimely death, the people of God rallied round, sent for Peter, and she was raised back to life. Amen. The Lord is quick to deliver those who serve him selflessly.

“So, we leave us with this important question today. When will you begin to show that you love the Lord by serving him with everything you have? When? You’ve not started, this question is for you. You’ve not started giving time to the things of God, to service in the kingdom setting.”

While commenting on the award of 79 Nigerians, he stated that the award is in recognition of the awardees outstanding and long service.

He added that the event is meant to honour selfless individuals who have saved the lord in their various ways adding that the award is a token for the recognition of the recipients stewardship.

Akinfenwa, however charged the award recipients on the need to continue to serve the lord jesus through service to humanity.

“Unto the glory of God, the work of the Lord is expanding in our midst on a daily basis. Today, we are honouring the highest number of individuals who have served the Lord faithfully and selflessly in the church of God. Honorees are drawn from all sectors of our church.

Some of these have been so faithful to God that they are not always seen. But their good works makes progress for the church of God. These are people who have laboured behind the scenes, especially in the junior and middle cadres.

“Today’s award is a token for recognizing good stewardship of divine endowment. And of encouraging all of us to put in our best for the Lord and for his church.

“We congratulate all of you. We challenge you to continue to work stronger for the Lord. Don’t forget that in the kingdom of our Lord, the reward of good work is more work.

READ ALSO FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE