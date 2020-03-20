Anglican bishop asks Lagos diocese to comply with directives on COVID-19

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev (Dr) Humphrey Olumakaiye has directed all Anglican parishes in the diocese of Lagos to comply with the directives of the Lagos State Government to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

Olumakaiye who gave this charge in a press release signed by the Synod Secretary, Venerable Segun Ladeinde, said that sequel to the directives of the Lagos State Government banning all religious meetings and gatherings of more than 50 worshippers as part of the precautionary steps towards managing the further spread of the coronavirus, all diocesan programmes that attract a crowd of more than 50 people have been postponed until further notice.

His words: “Sequel to the directives of the Lagos State Government banning all religious meetings and gatherings of more than 50 worshippers, as part of the precautionary steps towards managing further spread of the corona virus disease (COVID-19), all vicars are directed to ensure strict compliance to these directives in line with the position of the church as a law-abiding entity.

“Vicars of congregation of more than 50 members are advised to increase the number of their services to give room for compliance as well as encourage other members to worship with congregation with less than 50 members located closest to their house. Congregations with members that are less than 50 are to maintain status-quo,” he said.

The bishop directed the vicars to ensure that house fellowship and bible study centres are encouraged to serve as a place of Sunday worship for the time being.

He also encouraged members to join online services on all diocesan online platforms such as Lagoon Radio, Lagoon TV and other existing online platforms of the church on Facebook, YouTube, ACNN among others.

Olumakaiye advised the church members to maintain strict personal hygiene including frequent and thorough washing of hands with soap and running water, as well as the use of alcohol-based sanitisers.

The clergyman said that the diocesan authorities will continue to consult with relevant stakeholders on fresh updates on the matter, as they await further directives.

While noting that they serve a faithful and a prayer-answering God, the Diocesan charged the members not be afraid, but to trust God and remain prayerful at all times.

Referring to Second Chronicles 7: 13-14, Exodus 15:26, Exodus 23:25, Matthew. 4: 23, Matthew 9:35, John 16:33, as well as James 5:15, the Diocesan assured members of the diocese that all of his prayers is that by the grace of God, the prevailing affliction will fade away in a short period of time.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE