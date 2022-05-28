Anglican Bishop advocates diplomatic approach to douse agitations, insecurity in South East

The Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, in Aguata local government area, Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor, has called for diplomatic approach to douse the rising agitations and tackling the insecurity bedeviling the South East region of Nigeria.

Bishop Ezeofor, who made the call at Saint James’ Anglican Church, Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area, while presenting his Charge to delegates attending the Second Session of the Sixth Synod of the diocese, maintained that the call has become necessary in order to achieve peace in Nigeria, especially in the Southeast region.

While urging the federal government to find lasting solution to series of agitations in different parts of the country, noted that diplomatic approaches would be more effective than violence and constant bloodshed in the name of agitation as is currently witnessed in the south east.

He appealed to the federal government to consider the release of prisoners of agitation, as such step would quell increasing security tension in different parts of the country.

He also lamented the direction of national leadership in Nigeria, noting that the constant industrial action by Nigerian workers, including the current strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, summarizes the neglect, dwindling vision and overall leadership deficiencies of the Nigerian state.

Ezeofor, while commending Governor Chukwuma Soludo for already hitting the ground running, said that the quality of his work team, the cleanup of Onitsha and environs and Sakamori in Ogbaru, the planned declaration of state of emergency on Anambra roads, and tree planting policies are pointers to better days ahead.

The Chancellor of Aguata Diocese, Justice Peter Obiora who moved a motion to accept the Bishops Charge as a working document of the diocese, praised the depth of the message, which, he said, is fundamental to leadership discourse in Nigeria, especially at this time when the country is struggling with so many national challenges.

The Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, a former Dean Church of Nigeria, Most Reverend Maxwell Anikwenwa, a former Archbishop of Niger province Most Reverend Godwin Okpala and host of other Bishops, attended the synod.

The theme of the Second Session of the Sixth Synod of Aguata Anglican Diocese is “Divine Principles of Transformation: Leadership”.