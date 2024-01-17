At the season’s finale of Africa Magic’s ‘Indomie Love Bowl’ game show, the Aneyo family emerged as the winner out of the nine other families competing for the ultimate prize.

The Aneyo family emerged as the winner of the grand finale of the Indomie Love Bowl game show, claiming the grand prize of five million naira in cash and six months’ supply of Indomie and Indomie fan club subscriptions.

The Ogunbowale came in second place and walked away with 2.5 million naira, three months’ supply of Indomie, and three months of Indomie fan club subscription.

The Nkwocha family came in third and won one million naira, one month’s supply of Indomie, and an Indomie fan club subscription.

The finale started with ten families, two of whom were eliminated after each round for earning the lowest scores.

The families who participated in the grand finale were the Ajibodu family, the Gbadamosi family, the Feyisitan family, the Etim family, the Popoola family, the Ogunbowale family, the Nkwocha family, the Aneyo family, the Okeowo family, and the Dairo family.

The games played were Rapid-fire Questions, Bowling, Obstacle Course, Indomie Love Dance, and Fix the Puzzle.

Unlike previous episodes, the use of the love card allows participants to double the score in a game if a family wins the game.

At the end of the finale, the Aneyo family, the Ogunbowale family, and the Nkwocha family went home with cash prizes, a month’s supply of Indomie, and access to an Indomie fan club subscription.

