Andy Muller features CDQ, Slimcase, Idowest on ‘Lagos Island’

Fast rising artiste, Andrew Eromosele Amiolemen, simply known as Andy Muller in musical circles, has featured top musical acts, CDQ, Slimcase and Idowest on his soon to be released single, ‘Lagos Island’.

Andy Muller, whose recent single ‘Racks on Racks’ with DMW artiste, B-Red, is still fresh around the Nigerian music space, announced his new single to be released next week.

According to the Miami based artist, the new single is very important to him because this song reminds him of his roots and growing up.

Andy grew more in love with music while in school. He attended St Gregory’s College S/W Ikoyi, after which he proceeded to Babcock University and then The American University, North Cyprus.

He founded Muller sounds, a record label working towards signing young talented artistes in the nearest future.

