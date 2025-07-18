Andy Byron’s wife reacts to Astronomer CEO allegedly caught cheating with staff member

Megan Kerrigan Byron, the wife of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has reportedly taken down her Facebook account after initially removing her last name from the platform, following viral allegations that her husband was caught in an intimate moment with a staff member during a Coldplay concert.

According to Page Six, she made the changes to her profile shortly after a video from the concert went viral, showing her husband embracing Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief human resources officer, on the jumbotron at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States.

The video, which captured Byron hugging Cabot from behind, shows the pair springing apart and ducking once they realised they were on camera.

It has since amassed more than 45 million views on TikTok, alongside millions more across other platforms. In the background, Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin is heard remarking, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

Following the online uproar, Page Six reported that Megan Byron’s Facebook page was inundated with comments, prompting her to delete it.

Meanwhile, Byron himself appears to have removed his LinkedIn profile, which now leads to an error message.

Although no public statement has been made by anyone involved, a statement of apology attributed to Byron circulated on social media. However, it was later confirmed to be fake.

Byron, who joined the company in July 2023, is still reportedly married. Cabot, who joined Astronomer in November 2024, was previously married to Kenneth Thornby. Their divorce was finalised in 2022.

In a previous company statement announcing Cabot’s hiring, Byron praised her “exceptional leadership and deep expertise” as well as her “passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces.”

Astronomer, a private data infrastructure startup, achieved unicorn status in 2022 with a valuation of over $1 billion. Newsweek said it had contacted the company for comment.

