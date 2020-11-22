…And Iku Baba Yeye at his best

As we are rejoicing in Ife, let me use one leg to get to Oyo to salute the Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, for his wonderful interview with Saturday Tribune of November 14 where he warned the government that intimidation and threats cannot cow today’s youths with clear suggestions to government on what this season requires.

For those who think that it is the deceptive words of psychopaths that should enter their ears this season, hear Iku:

“A patriot is one who says it as it is, in order for the power to see what it does not see. What do I stand to gain in encouraging youths to fight government? The point is that with my position in Yoruba history and the key role which Alaafin has played as an institution, I cannot deceive any government with sweet talk or silence. It is my duty to speak out, irrespective of how what I say is taken and interpreted. Go and check, I have been calling government’s attention to public issues through letters since 1986. I have the record of all my letters to successive administrations. So, what I am saying on this current issue follows same pattern of my royal intervention to governance in the country.”

