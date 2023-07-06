Anchor University, located in Ayobo, Lagos, has awarded a full scholarship to Miss Nkechinyere Kamsiyo Chukwu Umeh, who achieved the highest score of 360 out of 400 in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) nationwide.

The university, recognizing Nkechinyere as its Young Ambassador for the 2022/2023 academic session, announced that she will be able to pursue any course of her choice in the institution free of charge, along with other benefits associated with the full scholarship.

The announcement was made by the Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Prof Oye Bandele, during a press conference held in Lagos on Thursday.

Furthermore, the vice-chancellor revealed that the university has granted tuition-free scholarships to the top 10 students in the same UTME from any Deeper Life High School across the country.

In addition, a significant percentage reduction in tuition fees will be offered to the next 50 students from Deeper Life High Schools who scored 250 and above in the UTME and gained admission into the university for the 2023/2024 session.

Prof Oye Bandele, a Professor of Educational Evaluation and Computer Education, explained that the purpose of rewarding NkeChinyere and others is to celebrate excellence and encourage healthy competition, hard work, and commitment among the students.

He commended the National Head of Deeper Life High School and the Education Secretary of the church’s group of schools, Mrs T. O. Malaka, for consistently producing well-rounded students and graduates.

The vice-chancellor also announced that Anchor University’s admission screening for the 2023/2024 academic session has commenced, assuring that the university will continue to recognize and promote excellence among its students and staff members.

He extended his appreciation to Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, for his efforts in elevating the organization and standing for truth.

He urged Nigerians to provide him with the necessary support and cooperation to further enhance university education and the economy as a whole.

