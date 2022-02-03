Anchor University appoints Bandele as new VC

PROFESSOR Samuel Oye Bandele has been appointed as the new vice chancellor of Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos.

Professor Bandele graduated from the University of Benin with First Class honours in Mathematics Education in 1983. He bagged his Master’s and Ph.D degrees from the University of Ibadan and became a Professor in 2001.

Before his current appointment, he had been vice chancellor at the University of Science and Technology, Ifaki-Ekiti, University of Education, Ikere-Ekiti and Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

The new vice chancellor is a member of not less than 11 professional bodies within and outside Nigeria and at different times, he had held various administrative positions such as the head of department, dean, acting director and director.

Professor Bandele has served and is still serving in different arms of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry. Until his appointment, he was both the state coordinator of Deeper Life Campus Fellowship for Ekiti State and zonal coordinator for the South West.

The new AU vice chancellor hails from Ijesamodu-Ekiti of Ekiti State and is married with children.

Meanwhile, the outgoing vice chancellor, Professor J.O. Afolayan, management, staff and students of the institution have congratulated the incoming VC, praying for God’s continuous wisdom, understanding, guidance, stable health and renewed vision as he assumes duty soon.

