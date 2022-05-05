ANAP decries imposition of unprofessionals as directors on agencies

The Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) has opposed what it termed the imposition of some non-professionals as directors on the aviation sector leading to lack of productivity in the system.

The Secretary General of the association, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu, declared that the appointments of most of the directors in the system needed to be reviewed to allow professionals to handle sensitive positions at the directorates.

Agreeing that though the chief executives of the agencies were professionals, he lamented how some of these directors were frustrating them due to poor knowledge of the job which had been pushed to the professionals who were their subordinates.

He traced the origin of the appointment of non-professionals to the absence of the governing board of agencies which he said had affected workers’ conditions of service at the parastatals for over seven years.





Saidu explained that aviation workers were agitated and frustrated as a result of the neglect as they were not happy working under the helpless conditions

He lamented how all efforts made by the unions to sustain industrial harmony had been sabotaged by the “Ministry of aviation as it remains a clog in the wheel of progress by neglecting workers’ welfare and hijacking the workers functions concerning the condition of service”.

Saidu commended workers in the sector for their resilience and struggle towards building greater work force and urged them not relent.