ANAN lays foundation for accounting research center at Ojukwu varsity

Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has laid the foundation of the Accounting Research Center at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam Campus, Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the research centre, a one-storey building, will contain a one-hundred-and-fifty-person capacity hall, two hundred and forty capacity seminar rooms, seven different offices and conveniences among others.

Laying the foundation stone at the site beside the administration complex, COOU, the President and Chairman of Council of ANAN, Professor Ben Osisioma, reassured of advancing the science of accounting through the research center that will be fully equipped by the association.

Professor Osisioma, who described ANAN as a premium brand that offers choice to graduates and professionals, said it is committed to domesticating the best in international practices through its signature projects scattered in universities across the nation.

While announcing that the research center is aimed at building the capacity of the younger generation, Professor Osisioma expressed satisfaction to partner COOU because according to him, it holds a very dear place in their hearts considering the fact that it was named after the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, whom he described as a titan that rose to the occasion of situational dynamics in leadership at a time when the legion needed a leader and was the best he could in those trying times.

Announcing a yearly operational grant of one million naira for the centre, Professor Osisioma charged the contractor handling the project to expedite action, stick to specifications and complete in record time to enable him to commission it before leaving office in April 2023.

The Vice-Chancellor, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Professor Greg Nwakoby, who spoke through the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Professor Mathias Añanti, lauded Professor Osisioma for siting the research centre in the university, calling on other professional bodies to emulate ANAN.

Also speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, COOU, Professor Uche Akam, said the gains of the research center will be enormous and will cross the length and breadth of the country and beyond.

The facilitator, Professor Pius Okoye and the Head of the Department of Accountancy, COOU, Dr Mrs Nkechi Ofor, who prayed that the university would be built-up into a true citadel of learning, assured their commitment to developing the school.