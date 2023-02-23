By Modupe George

THE chairman of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Oyo 1 branch, Professor Oyelakin Awobode has called on the state government led by Governor Oluseyi Makinde to place premium on professionalism, by training and retraining of the ANAN members who are serving in various MDAs of his government for a better service delivery.

He equally charged the government on sponsoring the members to attend the annual Mandatory Continuous Professional Development in order to keep abreast of new development in the accounting profession.

Professor Awobode who made the call at the inauguration of the ANAN Oyo 1 branch office, situated at Shop 117, Adamasingba Shopping Complex, Ibadan hinted that the Association gave birth to a new branch, known as ‘Oyo Branch 2’ at Oyo town in November last year

This development, according to him, was imperative in a bid to serve members of the association from Ogbomoso, Oyo town and Oke Ogun axis better and to save them from the stress and difficulties they usually encounter when coming to Ibadan for the association’s monthly meetings.

While he charged members of the association on the need to strive to be above board as professional accountants, he advised them to pursue integrity, accountability and transparency that is required of them.

“We must also train and develop ourselves more than the certificates we are holding. As things are changing globally, we must also adapt to the changes so that we won’t go into oblivion,” he stressed.

He appreciated Governor Makinde for paying workers’ salary in the state on the 25th of every month, coupled with infrastructural developments across the state, saying “this is by no means small achievements.”

The ANAN chairman thanked executive and council members of the association, as well as members in the state for their unflinching support and contribution at making the dream of owning Oyo 1 branch office a reality.

In her address as the special guest of honour at the ceremony, the head of service, Oyo State, Mrs Amidat Ololade Agboola, represented by the permanent secretary from the Ministry of Special Duties, Oyo State, Pastor O.F Oyadeyi, she stated that the important role being played by accountants which include, but not limited to management of accounting transactions, budget forecast, publishing of financial statement, cannot be over emphasised, describing it as a viable tool for the vitality of economic activities.





She therefore urged the association to make judicious use of the facilities put in place for the personal career development of members and to take the profession to higher and enviable heights.

