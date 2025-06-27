Anambra’s solution fun city a commercial venture — Commissioner

The Anambra State Solution Fun City, built by Governor Charles Soludo has been registered to operate as an independent entity for the purpose of generating funds for the state.

The project, which was commissioned by President Bola Tinubu on May 8, 2025 during his visit to the state, will be officially opened to the public on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

It contains, among other things, a country club, family fun center, cinemas, game center for children, halls, six swimming pools and an amusement park that has a lot of rides.

Speaking to Journalists in Awka, on Thursday as part of activities to mark the public use of the center, the state Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Chief Don Onyenji, said that several musicians, comedians and other entertainers, to be led by the renowned musician, Flavour, are already arriving the state for the epoch making event.

Onyenji said that the expectation of government is that immediately after the opening of the Fun City, all the players in the entertainment industry would swing to action to invest heavily in the industry in Anambra State.

He said: “Government has evolved a sustainable process for the Solution Fun City and has, therefore, registered it as Solution Fun City Limited. So, it is a corporate entity that will be independent and devoid of direct government interference and politicization.”

We need to generate money from this place to develop other sectors, which is the desire of Mr. Governor.

The Solution Fun City Limited has a Board of Directors which takes its own decisions and the authority bestowed on its management will enable it discuss business as an independent company.

The company has an Egyptian Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mohammed Faraz, who is well versed in tourism management.

He has hired his own managers and staff, who he has been training. He has promised to give this place world-class service because the center will be hosting both local and international tourists.”

According to him, Governor Soludo will host entertainers to a business discussion and how to promote the creative industry in the state a day before the official opening.

In his speech, the Managing Director said fees for entry into the city were made affordable so that people can come and enjoy themselves without spending so much.

“The minimum price for entry is N400 and to play a game is N1,000 and I believe they are reasonable”, he said.

