Anambra Youths burn down police station over death of Okada rider

Some angry youths, on Wednesday, burn down Igboukwu Police station, in Agụata Local Government Area of Anambra State, following the shooting of motorcycle operator in the area.

Tribune Online learnt that there were some altercations between police operatives and motorcycle riders over some impounded motorcycles as a result of the recent restriction on movement of motorcycles beyond 9 pm in the State.

According to the State Police Command’s PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the situation degenerated into chaos which led to an accidental discharge that hit one motorcycle rider and burning down of Igboukwu police station by irate youth.

Meanwhile, he said the State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Bassey Abang, has appealed for calm and ordered for the detention of policemen involved.

According to Mohammed, the CP has ordered for a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and he assured the public that “justice would be done in the case and the outcome of Police investigation shall be made public in due course.”

