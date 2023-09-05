As the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, embarks on a two-day warning strike nationwide today, to press home their demands, workers in Anambra State, have deserted their offices to join the solidarity.

The NLC leaders, led by the State Chairman, Comrade Humphrey Emeka Nwafor, during their enforcement monitoring, placed warning strike notices at some Ministries and Agencies entrances.

Addressing Journalists shortly after the exercise at Teacher’s House Awka, on Tuesday, the NLC State Chairman, Comrade Nwafor, said they are joining their counterparts across the country to compel the Federal Government to address the plight of workers and the citizenry.

“As workers, we are also badly affected by the economic crisis visited on Nigerians due to the hike in the pump price of petrol, all in the name of subsidy removal.

“We had earlier written to the federal government to adjust our wages automatically per the existing economic realities, but that has fallen on deaf ears.

“It is over three months now that fuel subsidy had been removed, and fuel has equally been increased twice by over 300%, with a price shift from ₦187 to over ₦620, but salaries have remained the same.





“Workers and Nigerians at large have gone through excruciatingly tough times within this period. It has been stories of mass suffering, and life has been made almost meaningless to the common citizens.

“Everything has been nauseating, and hunger is now a way of life among Nigerians.

“You Journalists can see that the exercise recorded 80% success in the State.

“There was no recorded fracas between us and the workers during the enforcement exercise. The exercise was peaceful and it will continue tomorrow by the grace of God.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led-Federal Government knows our demands, so he should without further delay, do the needful.

The Chairman called on all industrial unions, organising workers in Anambra State to comply with the directives of the NLC for the good of all.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the State Chapter of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), was not part of the solidarity movement.

A senior civil servant, who does not want his name in the print, told our correspondent in one of the offices that the industrial action was in order. What the NLC is doing is commendable. I commend them, he stated.

Our correspondent, who commenced monitoring the industrial action at about 7:05 a.m., observed that some banks and businesses were under lock and key either for fear of the unknown or in solidarity.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I saved Nigeria from corruption — Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has praised his administration for, according to him, coming on a rescue mission and effectively saving Nigeria from corrupt undertones that were planted to expose its economy to imminent collapse. He said that the success of the administration in the fight against corruption was unprecedented…..

Headies 2023: Asake wins next rated award ahead of Seyi vibes, Young John, others

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Ahmed Ololade, better known professionally as Asake, has emerged as the winner of the highly coveted ‘Next Rated’ award at this year’s Headies award ceremony.….…

DSS uncovers alleged plot by politicians to stage violent protests nationwide

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Monday, raised the alarm that the Service has uncovered plans by some disgruntled Politicians to stage nationwide violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters in the country..……

Gabon coup leader, Oligui, sworn in as interim president

Gabon’s new military leader, General Brice Oligui Nguema was sworn in as the head of state Monday less than a week after ousting the president whose family had ruled the Central African nation for more than five decades.....…

Tinubu departs for India on Monday to attend G20 summit

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Monday to attend the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India, on the special invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Presidency...……

EDITORIAL: Ambrose Alli varsity’s magical graduates

THE Edo State government recently uncovered massive sleaze at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma. As it found out, in the last two years, at least 30 students of the school took examinations and graduated from the university while living outside the shores of Nigeria..…