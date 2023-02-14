Michael Ovat

Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has put in place all necessary health materials to commence free medical healthcare services for women and children affected by the 2022 flood in ten local government areas of the state.

The ten local government areas, affected by the last year’s flood, include Ayamelum, Awka North, Ekwusigo, Ogbaru, Anambra East, Anambra West, Orumba North, Orumba South, Onitsha North as well as Ihiala.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, disclosed this in Awka, on Monday, while declaring a 2-days residential training of healthcare workers on integrated Primary Healthcare Service Delivery with a focus on sexual and reproductive health for the flood-affected local government areas of the state.

He said the free medical outreach targeted everyone especially, women and children and it will last for three months.

He said a total of 560 healthcare workers will be trained for the free medical outreach slated to commence on March 1st, 2023 across the LGAs.

The commissioner, while commending the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo and the UNICEF health specialist Dr Ify Anyayo for their gesture, also observed that the training had become imperative in assisting health workers to improve their ability and practical skills required for advanced care in their various facilities and again for them to benefit from the training aimed at increasing skills, integrating and understanding essential care required for neo-natal emergency resuscitation method and stimulation to breath.

Dr Obidike, enjoined the affected women and children to assess the free medical services in their various council areas free of charge.

The State Reproductive Health Coordinator and the anchor person of the outreach, Dr Uju Okoye, on her part, said the free medical outreach and sensitization exercise which will commence on March 1st, 2023, would be conducted only in the above mention ten local government areas, affected by the last year’s flood.

Dr Okoye reminded the participants that the main aim of the outreach by the State Government in collaboration with UNICEF was to ameliorate the worries of the affected nursing mothers, stressing that the intervention mainly focuses on women and children, and reiterated the State government’s support to ensure that those affected by the flood regain the quality standard of life.

She noted that UNICEF has procured all the essential drugs including 300 mama kits also known as delivery kits for free humanitarian services.

Tutoring participants on how to prevent diseases during the training, a resource person, Dr Chinelo Madubuike, updated them with relevant information and safety guides to prevent diseases and maintained that prevention remains the best way in eradicating diseases, dismissing cultural beliefs that will increase the risk of neonatal deaths.

Another resource person and a paediatrician, Dr Obinna Ajaegbu, from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi, sensitized them on “Assessment of the newborn, physical examination, temperature monitoring, control weight, and breastfeeding, reminding them as caregivers to be familiar with abnormal situations and danger signs.

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune, some of the participants identified the training as an inspiring development for knowledge transfer and human support services.