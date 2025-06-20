Anambra UBE board chair praises Soludo for clearing matching grant arrears

The chairperson of Universal Basic Education board in Anambra State, Dr. Vera Nwadinobi, has praised the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo for the payment of its three years arears of matching grants owed by previous administration.

The chairperson disclosed this to newsmen in a midterm report of the implementation of the 2019 to 2021 UBE projects in the State.

She noted that for Anambra to meet the requirements for accessing the 2022, 2023, and 2024 UBEC matching grants, it was necessary for the State to clear its backlog of 2019 to 2021, which Governor Soludo graciously approved and paid.

She said: “This shows that Governor Soludo’s target is to ensure that Anambra is up to date with its counterpart funding obligations, as this is key to providing quality basic education for Anambra children with positive outcomes.