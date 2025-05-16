Anambra: Two gunmen killed, one injured in gun duel

A team of security operatives in Anambra State has killed two suspected gunmen in a gun duel at a police checkpoint in Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area.

According to SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the State Police Public Relations Officer who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Friday said one of the security operatives was fatally wounded, while one of the security operational vehicles was also burnt by the bandits.

The statement read, “One of the Anambra Joint Security Team in the late evening of 15th May 2025 resisted an attack by armed criminals at the Security checkpoint in Isuofia. Two of the armed hoodlums were neutralized in the process. Regrettably, one of the security operatives was fatally wounded, while one of the security operational vehicles was burnt by the bandits.

“During the ensuing gun battle and due to the superior fire of the Joint security team, the criminals abandoned one of their operational vehicles, a Toyota Sienna and fled the scene.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc MNIPS PhD has condemned the act and viewed it as a test of Ndi Anambra’s collective resolve to work with the security forces to dislodge and eliminate criminal elements in the State. He assured that the Command will apprehend the perpetrators behind this unpatriotic act.

“Meanwhile, calm has returned to the area and security reinforced with more armed operatives currently combing nearby bushes for possible arrest of the fleeing miscreants.”