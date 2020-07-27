Anambra Traffic Management Agency generates N6.2m in 2019

Mr Patrick Obiefuna, the Managing Director, Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ATMA), said on Monday in Awka, that the agency generated N6.2 million in 2019.

He said that the money was realised from fines imposed on traffic offenders.

Obiefuna made the disclosures while defending the agency’s financial transactions in 2019, before the State House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts.

“The agency got N9 million from their approved budget to recruit 131 additional staff, buy uniforms, organise training, feed and pay the workers one month’s salary.

“Another N10 million used for the renovation of the ATMA headquarters was also approved for the agency in 2019,” he said.

Obiefuna also informed the committee that the agency has 463 workers operating in the state and that it gets N1.5 million monthly as overhead.

However, Mr Somtochukwu Udeze (Ogbaru Il), Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, expressed displeasure over the many alterations in the agency’s financial records.

Udeze said there was no proper record of revenue generated, and no record of how the monthly N1.5 million overhead was spent in the year under review.

“From all indications, fraud is going on in this agency and the legislature will beam its searchlight to monitor the financial transactions of the agency,” the lawmaker said.

(NAN)

