Anambra teacher bags 12 years jail term for defiling 11-year-old male student

A sexual and gender-based violence court sitting at Awka, Anambra state capital, has sentenced a 34-year-old school teacher to 12 years imprisonment for defiling his 11-year-old male JSS 1 student.

The defendant, Pascal Ofomata was charged with Rape and Inflicting Physical Harm punishable under section 3 (1), 4 (1) respectively of the Violence against Persons Prohibition Law, and the offense of Sexual Abuse punishable under section 35 (2) of the Child’s Right Law of Anambra State.

Ofomata, a teacher at St Christopher’s Junior Seminary 3-3 Onitsha pleaded not guilty in the 3-count charge.

According to the police statement, he denied penetrating the boy, Ofomata admitted to acts amounting to sexual abuse.

After intense and intriguing trial and evaluation of the investigating police officer and the doctor who examined the victim, the court upheld the case of the prosecuting counsel and convicted the defendant, sentencing him to 12 years imprisonment.

The court, in addition, barred him from being employed in any establishment with persons under 18 such as primary, secondary, and even tertiary institutions.

Commending the industry and brilliance of the Senior State Counsel who led the prosecution, Barr Chinelo Akorah of the Anambra State Ministry of Justice, Hon. Justice Peace Otti stated that her final address was compelling and comprehensive.

She, however, noted that it was rare to see cases of sexual offenses against boys receive conclusive end and offenders met with justice.

Reacting to the judgement, Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo expressed satisfaction that the state justice system remained one that delivers nothing short of justice.

She described the case as rare push for justice for the boy-child and awareness that boys too can be victims of sexual violence.

