The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has in strong terms condemned the recent attack on the US Embassy convoy in Anambra while also warning the Nigeria Police to desist from linking the group and also Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi with the dastardly act.

The Police had linked Eastern Security Network (ESN) and IPOB with the attack.

But reacting in a statement issued Friday through the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group said that though the White House said no American citizen was involved in the convoy attack, they condoled with the families of the victims and request that the masterminders and the perpetrators be brought to book.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu condemns the recent attack on the USA Embassy convoy in Anambra.

“We condole with the families of the victims and request that the masterminders and the perpetrators be brought to book,” the statement partly read.

IPOB, then, said it had no hand in the attack, saying those who tried to blackmail its members are behind the attacks and past ones that had occurred.

“It is important to note that those accusing IPOB of being behind the attack on the US Embassy convoy are the real masterminders.

“Their quest to blackmail IPOB globally has led them into assassinating innocent people in Biafra Land. For instance, these agents assassinated Alhaji Gulak in Owerri, and they assassinated an Army couple in an undisclosed location in Biafra. They assassinated Dr Akunyili in Anambra (late Dora Akunyili’s husband).

“In all these and many more of the state-sponsored murder cases, IPOB was accused, and till date, the police never conducted an investigation on any of them.”

“We demand the independent investigation from USA intelligence on the US Embassy convoy attack in Anambra State. We also demand that the result of the investigation be made public. We have zero trust in the Nigerian government and its security agencies to conduct any unbiased investigation,” the statement further added.

