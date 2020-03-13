Anambra South: INEC denies Obinna Uzoh’s claim

The tussle for the seat for Anambra South senatorial district between the incumbent, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Obinna Uzoh got messier during the week as the Independent National Electoral Commission,( INEC) denied receipt of court documents.

A judgement of the Federal High Court which ordered the removal of the candidate of the Young People’s Party, (YPP) and winner of last national assembly election, Senator Uba, as the senator representing Anambra South is being challenged at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The three justices of the Appellate Court led by Justice Stephen Adah have since reserved its ruling after parties in the suit adopted their written addresses.

But Tribune Online checks revealed that the INEC denied acknowledging correspondence of any document emanating from Obinna Uzoh in the pending appeal before the Court.

INEC position was a sequel to an inquiry initiated by Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, the legal counsel to Senator Uba, who asked the electoral umpire to confirm receipt of service of the said court papers Dr Uzoh purportedly served it.

But INEC in a letter dated March 11, 2020, signed by its Secretary, Mrs Rosey Oriaran Anthony, INEC and addressed to Dr Ikpeazu, SAN, said it was never aware of any document tagged Hearing Notices from the PDP candidate.

It further issued a disclaimer on one Al Hassan Sule whom Uzoh claimed received the document.

The Commission Secretary declared that “there is no staff of the Commission in the Legal Services Department by the name Alhassan Sule.”

INEC letter read in part: “Your letter dated 11th March 2020, on the above subject refers.

“This is to confirm that there is no staff of the Commission in the Legal Services Department by the name Alhassan Sule.”

“It is further confirmed from the record of the Commission that the Hearing Notices attached to your letter purportedly served on the Commission on 24th October 2018, 18th February 2019, 13th March 2019 and 4th Apri1, 2019 were not served on it at any time.”

“In addition, it is observed that the stamp on the Hearing Notices is not the stamp for receiving Court processes by the Legal Services Department.

“Please, accept the assurance of the Commission highest regards.”