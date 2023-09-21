Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has eliminated all fees, including tuition, in all public schools across the state.

Governor Soludo made this announcement at Premier Primary School in Obosi, Idemili North Council Area of the State, on Thursday.

The directive applies to pupils from nursery to primary six and students in Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) 1 to 3.

The governor identified four categories of schools in the state: private private schools, mission private schools, mission public schools, and public public schools.

He mentioned that individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds typically attend the last category of schools, which he explained will be used as a model for school administration and management.

The Governor emphasised that the aim is to return to the basics when education served as an equaliser.

This approach ensures that children from diverse economic backgrounds attend the same school and compete on a level playing field.

He stressed that his administration will initiate extensive infrastructural development in all government-run schools in the coming weeks and months.

