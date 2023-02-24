Michael Ovat – Awka

An Anambra-based commercial sex worker operating in Awka, the State capital has pledged to offer free sex to the first five customers should the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi win the 2023 general elections.

Nigerian Tribune gathered the sex worker, identified as Jenny, made the declaration on Thursday night at the ever-busy Abakaliki Street (also known as the Club Road) in Awka, which is adjudged the Headquarters of sex workers in Anambra.

Jenny started by shouting and cheering Obi’s name, while also assuring that her vote is for him.

“Obi! Obi! Obi! My vote is for you, nwoke oma ọsịsọ! Beware, Obi must win this election!” she repeatedly said (in English-mixed Igbo language), thereby attracting the attention of the passers-by and those having fun in the area.

According to her, aside from the confidence she reposes in Obi’s competence to lead Nigeria to the promised land if he wins, Obi’s emergence will also help to make life better for them.

“Can you imagine that I’ve been standing here since this night, without making one Kobo or one Naira, just because of Buhari’s new naira? Nobody patronizes me anymore because I don’t accept the transfer.

“In fact election should come quick so that we will vote out this people and enthrone Obi. In fact, if Peter Obi wins, I will offer free sex to the first guys who will approach me,” she declared (all in English-mixed Igbo language), throwing the audience into laughter, as she salaciously left the scene to ‘hawk her goods’ on the other side of the street, while the listeners gradually dispersed.

