Anambra road crashes claim 37 lives, injure 239 people ― FRSC

Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, has said that the command has recorded a total of 27 deaths, and 239 others injured in road crashes between May and November 2021.

He said from May 2021 to November 2021, the command under his watch, also arrested a total of 5,503 offenders with 6,687 offences (the most prevalent offence being seat belt violation).

Three offenders were prosecuted and jailed within the period.

Again, the Command also recorded a total of 110 road traffic crashes with 27 of them fatal claiming a total number of 37 lives.

Mr Irelewuyi who disclosed this during a press conference in preparation ahead of the Christmas/New Year celebration, held at the Command Headquarters, along Enugu-Onitsha expressway Awka, on Friday, noted that though the command had begun ‘Ember Month’ sensitisation and awareness campaign on road safety tips, it was liaising with relevant government agencies to ensure that some identified spots on the roads are fixed to avert traffic gridlocks and mishaps.

According to him, “For the past seven months of my assumption of duty as the sector commander Anambra State, the command had grappled with several challenges which hindered our operations.

“However, during this period, the Command collaborated with other agencies to conduct a successful and well acclaimed gubernatorial election in Anambra State. We thank God for the relative calm we are experiencing today.

“The command is fully prepared to tackle emerging traffic challenges during the festive season. “As we all know that Anambra State is the gateway to the east of the country. Also, it is a commercial nerve centre in the region. Road networks and traffic management is very critical to the success of any commerce-oriented region. People, goods and services must be moved from one point to another.

“In addition, the socio-cultural importance attached by the good people of Anambra State in particular to Christmas and New Year celebrations cannot be overemphasized.

“There is no gainsaying therefore that traffic is expected to increase in the state by as high as 30 per cent.”

The Commander identified some critical flashpoints in the state to include; Onitsha- Metro, Onitsha- Owerri- Ihiala-Umunze- Awka metro-Amansea-Oye-agu Awka junction/Abagana- Nnobi junction- Eke awka. And the operational strategies in place include; Palliative repairs on major failed portions/potholes-Awambia- Zone 13, (Awka-Onitsha), Immigration junction, Amansea, opposite Lagos park and Upper Iweka (Onitsha- Awka lane).

He added that early deployment of personel will help in 4 areas in Onitsha Freedom park by bridge head, Upper iweka, 33/building materials Metallurgical (Owerri road), and one other area at Immigration junction, Awka.

He said about 407 regular Marshals 600 special Marshals have equally being deployed for the period.

On the security for his personnel and equipment, he said the command needs to synergize with all security agencies for saftey.

“The security agencies will be on ground to provide protection for traffic managers during their operation.

“The Anambra State government has assured FRSC of its full support in the effort to ensure free traffic flow.

He noted that the command has extended its operational hours up till 2000hrs especially in urban areas to ensure free flow of traffic at night times.

“We appeal to all road users transiting the road network within Anambra State to maintain a safe speed and obey all traffic rules and regulations.

“We also appeal for full cooperation with all traffic managers as they are there to ensure free and safe traffic. I will not conclude without thanking my amiable media personnel for your continuous support to the Command and FRSC at large. Your encouragement and constructive criticisms have helped to put us on our toes with resolve for better service delivery,” Irelewuyi concluded.