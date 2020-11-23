Anambra road crash claims six lives, injured 11 others

About six people were killed and eleven others injured in a fatal road crash involving a white bus belonging to a transport company with registration number BGT 313 XA and a white truck without a registration number recorded at Niwelle Junction along Nteje-Onitsha express way, on Sunday evening.

Eyewitness accounts that the crash occurred as a result of excessive speeding leading to loss of control of the bus and crashing eventually.

According to Ag. Public Education Officer for Anambra State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kamal Musa, said a total of 17 people: 11 male adults and six female adults were involved in the crash.

Eleven (11) male adults who sustained varying degree of injuries were rushed to Iyi – Ene Hospital Ogidi by FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command, who also deposited corpses of the dead victims at the morgue after doctor’s confirmation.

Road obstruction was cleared to ensure free flow of traffic.

The Sector Commander, Mr Andrew A Kumapayi while sending his condolences to the deceased families, warned motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits stipulated by law and minimize avoidable crashes this ‘Ember’ months

