A fatal auto crash involving an L300 commercial bus and Leyland truck at ODUMUDU Junction by Nteje- Awka Expressway has claimed the lives of five passengers, and five others sustained injuries.

The accident, which happened on Friday early morning around 7.30 am, had 10 people, three males and seven females.

According to an eyewitness, the accident was caused by the area’s failed portion of the road.

The eyewitness said the two vehicles were coming from opposite directions; on getting to the bad spot, due to the truck’s weight, the container fell on the bus and crushed some of the occupants.

Confirming the incident, AG Sector Public Education Officer, Anambra State, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) RC Margaret Onabe said 10 people were involved and five died while the other five sustained various injuries.

According to her, the FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje had taken the injured victims to Divine Care Hospital, Umunya, for medical attention, while the dead ones were taken to Chira Hospital for doctors confirmation before deposition at New Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje.

At the time of this report, the Sector Commander, in collaboration with Unit Commander Nteje, are trying to remove the obstruction caused by the crash.

The Sector Commander Anambra State Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi sympathized with the families of the dead victims and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He also wishes the injured victims a quick recovery.

Irelewuyi urged motorists to drive cautiously and be observant of their environment while driving.

