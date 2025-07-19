Anambra residents laud Gov Soludo for restoring peace in Onitsha market

Residents of Anambra State, particularly traders in Onitsha, have lauded Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for restoring peace to the commercial city.

The commendation follows the establishment of the Special Anti-Touting Squad Agency (SASA) by the governor in 2022.

Speaking to journalists in Onitsha on Friday, Mr. Samuel Iwunna, a veteran trader in the market, described SASA as “nothing short of a miracle.”

According to him, “SASA is a big blessing to Anambra, especially to us in Onitsha. I now come into Upper Iweka to buy and sell without fear of being attacked. There’s no more bag snatching or extortion by touts. All thanks to Governor Soludo for his great work and for appointing a capable man to head the agency. Only a strong leader can manage an operation like this.”

ALSO READ: Gov Yusuf hails Tinubu’s visit to late Dantata’s family

The agency’s presence on the streets has not only reduced crime but also restored confidence among traders and commuters alike.

“Anyone who speaks ill of SASA or wants it removed is an enemy of Ndi Anambra,” Mr. Iwunna continued. “Only someone who hates peace would wish this agency harm. Since SASA was created, Anambra has become calm and orderly.”

Mrs. Chinwe Eze, a foodstuff vendor in Ochanja, also noted the improved business environment:

“These SASA boys are working very hard. Before, we used to close early out of fear. Now, we stay longer and sell in peace. The government should continue to support them. They are the best.”

For commercial drivers, the difference has been particularly impactful. Mr. John Okoye, a bus driver who plies the Onitsha-Asaba route, said:

“We used to face harassment and pay illegal levies at multiple junctions. All of that has stopped. SASA is the best thing that has happened to us transporters in years.”

As political campaigns gradually intensify ahead of the 2025 general elections, many residents are pledging their full support for Governor Soludo, citing his reforms and commitment to public safety.

“Governor Soludo has our vote, 21/21,” declared a group of traders at the Relief Market. “With SASA in place, we now feel safe in this town. Peace has returned to Onitsha.”

The success of SASA is widely seen as a clear example of how focused governance and responsive leadership can transform communities and improve the lives of everyday citizens. Under Governor Soludo’s vision for a “liveable and prosperous homeland,” the achievements of SASA are fast becoming a model for grassroots security and urban order.

“The message is clear—peace has returned to Onitsha, and SASA is here to stay,” Mr. Onu noted.

During a street-level feedback session, our correspondent also gathered that residents expressed strong approval for SASA’s operations and praised the state government for taking decisive action against crime and other social disturbances.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE