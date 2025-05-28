Anambra ranks among top three states in e-governance

Anambra State has once again demonstrated its leadership in digital transformation, emerging as one of Nigeria’s top three states in the 2025 e-Governance Report published by the Panorama CIAPS Governance Performance Index (CGPI).

According to the report—a collaborative effort between Nigerian Panorama and the Commonwealth Institute of Advanced Professional Studies (CIAPS)—Anambra ranks alongside Lagos and Enugu as a leading state in adopting and implementing e-governance practices that foster accountability, transparency, and improved service delivery.

In his remarks, Professor Anthony Kila, Director of CIAPS, emphasised the importance of e-governance in shaping how governments interact with citizens. “The centrality of e-governance allows us to assess the performance of state governments in the country. How the government treats the digital world says a lot about them,” he said.

The report evaluated states based on a comprehensive set of criteria, including website security, up-to-date content, public engagement, availability of online services, policy updates, and user accessibility. Anambra’s performance reflects the state’s deliberate investment in digital infrastructure and its commitment to leveraging technology as a tool for inclusive governance.

Reacting to the recognition, the Managing Director/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, CFA, described the report as a welcome validation of the efforts being made under the leadership of Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, to reposition Anambra as a liveable and prosperous smart mega-city.

“This is not just about being tech-savvy,” Agbata said. “It’s about using digital tools to create real impact—making the government more accessible, responsive, and transparent. Anambra is building a digital future that works for everyone.”

The CGPI Report recommended that all states intensify efforts to train public servants, maintain digital platforms effectively, and build user-friendly systems that keep citizens informed and empowered. For Anambra, this recognition serves both as a milestone and a motivation to scale new heights.

As the journey continues, Anambra remains focused on setting the pace for e-governance in Nigeria in line with the Governor’s mantra of “Everything Technology & Technology Everywhere,” Agbata concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE