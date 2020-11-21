Anambra pure water seller narrates how husband abandoned her, triplets over 450,000 hospital bill

A pure water seller, Mrs Evlyn Odinaka has been reportedly abandoned by her husband, Mr. Sunday Odinaka after she put to bed a set of triplets in a private hospital Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The man, a native of Ubaraekwem in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, reportedly fled his No. 153b Obodoukwu road residence to an unknown destination following his inability to afford the hospital’s medical bills to the tune of #450,000.

Tribune Online gathered that prior to the arrival of the triplets, two boys and a girl, the couple already had four kids and were compelled to withdraw them from school due to financial predicaments.

Narrating her ordeal to journalists on Friday from her hospital bed, Mrs Odinaka, who sells pure water, said the husband who had expected only a baby from the pregnancy, had pleaded with the doctor to allow him go fend for the hospital bill, but was yet to return two weeks after.

She said, “Before I gave birth to the triplets, there was nothing in the house to eat. I sell sachet water and my husband has no job, sometimes he will do menial work from which we eat.

“We have been living from hand to mouth until the arrival of the triplets and the trouble became worse. My husband has been complaining about how to afford the hospital bill even before I gave birth believing I will deliver just one baby.

“But on seeing three of them, coupled with the already four kids that are not adequately fed, he abandoned us up to two weeks now. Worse still, he has no phone to call him with.

I’m sure the #450,000 bill he was asked to pay to be taken to a specialist hospital due to complication I had was the major reason my husband abandoned us.”

The nursing mother further disclosed that her daughter who she usually sent home to get hot water for bathing the triplets said she has not set her eyes on her father.

“My daughter said that somebody told her that her father swore never to return until he was sure the hospital bill was offsets.

While revealing that she had been able to raise about #50,000 from friends and well-wishers, the victim appealed to the wife of the state Governor, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, to come to her rescue.

“Before my husband fled, he submitted a petition to the office of the first Lady and Commissioner for Women and Children Welfare that I gave birth to triplets and needed help, but no response. That may be part of the frustration that made him to flee,” she added.

Reacting to the issue, Anambra State chairman, Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme said the family was in dire need of financial assistance not only for offsetting the hospital bill but feeding the babies.

He also appealed for the engagement of the husband with a meaningful job to enable him fend for his family.

