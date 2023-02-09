Michael Ovat- Awka

The Anambra State Police Command says it has uncovered plans by some groups of persons to take advantage of the scarcity of the new Naira notes to unleash violence in some parts of the State.

The Command has described the scarcity as not peculiar to Anambra State alone and noted that the Federal Government is doing everything possible to address the situation.

A statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, warned these groups and persons to shelve their planned violence or have the total weight of the law to contend with.

According to the statement, the Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, have embarked on confidence-building patrols and have ensured the optimal deployment of human and operational resources towards guaranteeing safety and security in the State.

The Command enjoined Ndi Anambra and other residents of the State not to panic and urge the law-abiding residents and visitors of the State to go about their lawful duties without any fear of harassment or intimidation.

It requests the public to call on 07039194332 or Public Relations Officer on 08039334002 for prompt response.