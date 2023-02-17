By: Michael Ovat- Awka

Anambra State Police Command, have rescued three children kidnapped from their parents in Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Rivers States respectively.

The children, whose names were given as Master David Frang, aged 8, Miss Sarah Frang, aged 3 and Master Chibuchi Sunday, aged 7 were recovered from individual suspects who are already in police custody in Anambra State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikéngà, who confirmed this in a statement in Awka, on Friday, called on the residents especially those from the states where those children were stolen to help identify and reunite them to their biological parents.

According to Ikéngà, “I call on the public especially residents of Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Rivers State to help us identify these children, for a possible reunion with their parents. They are David Frang Male Age 8yrs, Sarah Frang female age 3yrs and Chibuchi Sunday male age 7yrs were recovered from individual suspects who are already in custody.

“Given the confessions of the suspects, the children were taken away from their parents in the respective states mentioned above and brought to Anambra State. Therefore, anyone who knows the parents of these children should inform them to come to Anambra State Police Command with proof, while the Police command shall do the necessary checks before handing them over.

“For ease of protocol, call the command control room number *07039194332* or *08039334002* for a guide, please,” the PPRO added.

