Anambra Police kill gunman, arrest five others, rescue four kidnapped victims

A gunman, on Sunday, was killed in Anambra State as the attempt of his gang to kidnap someone was resisted by gallant security operatives in the state.

According to eyewitnesses, the four gunmen stormed Oko community in Ekwulobia, Aguata local government area of the state where they planned to execute the abduction.

“They came in a Jeep but the timely intervention of the officers led to the killing of one of them while the others escaped.

“They came through Nanka road and heading towards Ekwulobia before they were repelled by security agents,” an eyewitness told Nigerian Tribune.

“Their operational vehicle was also recovered by the military men.

“The lifeless body of the dead gunman was seen in a video with the body having many objects suspected to be charms,” the eyewitness added.





Confirming the development, the Anambra State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Monday, said that based on intelligence, police operatives working with the vigilante stormed the location and rescued “four victims and arrested one Emeka who was suspected of complicity in the crime.”

According to the PPRO, “upon interrogation, he (Emeka), confessed to the crime and led detectives to the hideout of his gang in Oba town, in Idemili North LGA, where detectives engaged the gangsters in a shootout. The gang leader, one Chinedu Ajogu a.k.a Sampolo was gunned down and five others including their native doctor were arrested for interrogation and prosecution.”

He said the age bracket of the rescue victims ranges from 40 to 60 years.

He also urged residents to provide more information about the hoodlums for the restoration of peace in the state.

He listed the items recovered from the hoodlums, to include one SMG rifle, one Beretta Pistol, two locally-made revolver pistols, one dagger, one Biafra flag, two pairs of Eastern Security Network (ESN), uniform, two berets, two web belts, assorted charms and one Acura SUV snatched from a Reverend Father in Awgbu community in Orumba North LGA, on 31st May 2022.

He noted that the suspects arrested are being interrogated with a view to eliciting information on their involvement in previous crimes.

He commended the media for their collaborative effort in the fight against criminalities in the state.