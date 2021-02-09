Anambra Police increases surveillance on uncompleted buildings to curb crime

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said the State Command has increased surveillance on uncompleted buildings to stop criminal activities in the state.

The PPRO revealed this on Monday while speaking to some selected journalists in his office in the command’s headquarter Amawbia.

Mohammed said the surveillance patrol team is ongoing around those areas.

According to him, Governor Willie Obiano recently directed the Anambra Police Command not to allow people of questionable characters to live in uncompleted buildings.

He said the directive followed intelligence report that suspected criminals use uncompleted buildings as hideouts to perpetrate crimes across the State.

It has been gathered that some uncompleted buildings which dote various parts of the state, not only affect the aesthetic value of the environment but also serve as a hideout to some people with questionable character.

But that is not to say that everyone living in such places is bad, he said.

However, Mohammed said the police in partnership with community leaders, vigilante groups and youths, patrol uncompleted buildings in the state to ensure that nobody uses such places as hideout to perpetrate crimes.

He explained that the police is focusing mostly on Indian hemp smokers and burglars who use uncompleted buildings for criminal activities.

