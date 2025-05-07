Metro

Anambra: Police discover burnt body of alleged car battery thief

Michael Ovat
Police Operatives attached to the Atani Divisional Police Headquarters in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State, on Wednesday, recovered a burnt dead body in a waste dump at Iyiowa Odekpe.

According to a statement from the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, a recent discovery involved a suspected victim of jungle justice. Preliminary findings indicate that the deceased was part of a gang that specialized in stealing car batteries.

It is alleged that the victim was caught by an angry mob and set on fire in the early hours of Wednesday, following the gang’s criminal activities in the area, while the other gang members managed to escape.

Consequently, the State Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu while condemning the mob action by some members of the public who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of criminal allegations without recourse to the Police for proper investigation also urged Ndi Anambra and residents alike to always exercise restraint by not taking the law into their hands.

“They should endeavour to take such suspects to the nearest Police Station whenever they are apprehended. This would afford the Police the opportunity to conduct an appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspect and possibly arrest other gang members and bring them to justice in accordance with extant laws.”

