Mr Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, a member of the National Youths Service Corps attached to the Anambra State Police Command, has been declared wanted by the Anambra State Police Command over allegations of several criminal offences.

The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed in a statement on Monday that the 26-year-old corps member with state Code Number: AN/22A/3323 has been indicted in an ongoing investigation in the command.

Ikenga stated, “The Anambra State Police Command today 20/2/2023 wishes to declare Mr Emeh Nnamdi Daniel, aged 26 years old, wanted, on the offence of unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud, and impersonation.”

He further explained that the public is implored to report to the nearest police station or call the command control room number at 07039194332 or the PPRO at 08039334002, should they have any information that could lead to Daniel’s arrest. “Confidentiality is guaranteed,” Ikenga assured.

Daniel’s status as a corps member attached to the police command raises serious concerns, as the investigation is still ongoing. The public is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The gravity of the allegations against Daniel further highlights the need for proper screening and monitoring of individuals in sensitive positions.

As the Anambra State Police Command intensifies its efforts to apprehend the suspect, the public is urged to cooperate with the authorities and provide any necessary information to bring justice to the situation.

