The Anambra State Police Command has commenced a comprehensive training and retraining programme for its officers, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving relationships with the public.

According to a statement released by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the training is in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, and his vision of ensuring effective service delivery to the Nigerian populace.

The capacity development exercise, scheduled in batches for all personnel, will cover various aspects of police duties, including the Police Act and regulations, musketry, riot drills, foot drills, use of firearms, and human rights.

The training aims to equip officers with modern-day policing strategies and skills in crime prevention and protection of life and property, including schools, higher institutions, markets, churches, and private and government infrastructure in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, emphasised the need for professionalism and a better policing system, urging trainees to make the most of this reorientation period to become better officers.

The training commenced on July 1, 2024, and is expected to run in batches for all personnel of the Command.

