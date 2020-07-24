Anambra police arrests 103 suspected cultists

A total of 103 suspected cultists have bee arrested by the Anambra State Police command in its avowed fight against Cultists in the state.

Parading the suspects at State headquarters, Awka, on Friday, the spokesman of the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed said the command also recovered firearms and other incriminating items like hard drugs from the suspects.

According to him, “The command in order to stem the tide of cultism and other nefarious activities in the State, the Command Special Anti-cult unit (SPACS) had during the period under review raided various hideouts were suspected cultists hibernate and arrested the following syndicates.

“Among those arrested include a notorious cult member who is responsible for initiating young persons into a secret cult at the tender age

He said that on the 21/7/2020 at about 5:am following a tip-off Police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-cult unit arrested one Somtochukwu Onyebuchi ‘m’ aged 20 years of Iwu village, Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspect who has been on the Police wanted list also specialises in initiating teenagers into secret cults’”, he said.

Mohammed said that preliminary investigation led to the arrest of his accomplices earlier initiated into Junior Vikings Secret Cult Confraternity (JVC) namely Okoliechukwu Elozanam ‘m’ aged 16 years and Precious Nmamdi Joseph ‘m’ aged 15 years.

The spokesman said that the suspects have voluntarily confessed and the investigation is ongoing after which they would be brought to book.

He also said that six notorious members of the Ayes/Aro Bagger Confraternity were also arrested within the period.

“On the 23/7/2020 at 2:30 am following actionable intelligence, the Command Special Anti-cult unit(SPACS) arrested a member of Ayes Confraternity one Chibuike Nwagozie ‘m’ aged 21 years of Nnewi town”, he said.

He said the suspect led the police operatives to their hideout at Umudim Nnewi in Nnewi North LGA where five other gang members were arrested.

“Consequently, between 16/7/2020 to date a total of 103 suspects were arrested throughout the State”, Haruna added.

According to him, 18 suspects were arrested at Ogidi axis, on 16 July, while another 18 persons were nabbed at Amawbia /Ekwulobia/Nanka axis.

Continuing he said that on 18/07 /20 at Oba/Nkpor/ Igbariam axis, 09 suspected cultists arrested and on 9 /07/20 at Oko/Oraifite axis, 19 suspected cultists arrested.

Furthermore on 20/07/20, at Ogbunike, 22 suspected cultists arrested while on 21 /07 /20, at Agulu/Awka axis, 10 suspected cultists arrested.

Mohammed added that four suspected cultists were arrested on 22/07/20 at Abba/Abagana axis, and another three suspects were nabbed on 23/07/20 at Oyeagu axis of the state.

The spokesman said that from all the raids carried out so far, a total of 103 suspects were arrested.

“30 suspects were screened out and released unconditionally, 20 suspects were charged to court, 28 were placed under police supervision for being under aged while 25 suspects are undergoing investigation,” he said.

Exhibits recovered the suspects according to the spokesman include four pump action guns, one double barrel gun, 20 expended cartridges,10 Live cartridges and 11 machetes.

Others include four improvised bunkers for inhaling substances suspected to be cocaine, two Chickens, one slaughtered goat for sacrifice and 95 wraps of weeds suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP John B.Abang, thanked “Ndi Anambra” for providing the command with actionable intelligence and reassures the public of adequate protection.”

“The CP further made a clarion call on all Ndi Anambra and residents alike to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest Police Station or call the police.

