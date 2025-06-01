Anambra: Police arrest two suspects over murder of bank manager

Anambra State Police Command has arrested two suspects linked to the abduction and murder of a female bank manager in Onitsha.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the suspects, Monday Egbe, 32, and Kenneth Nnoga, 28, were tracked to their hideout in a neighboring state during an intensive investigation.

The suspects are accused of kidnapping the bank manager, collecting a ₦14 million ransom from her family, and then brutally murdering her.

The victim’s lifeless body was discovered along Nnobi Road on January 13, 2025, with her eyes tied, indicating the brutality of the crime.

The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation as police work to uncover more details about the operations of the criminal gang and apprehend additional members involved.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across Anambra, assuring the public that the case will be pursued to a logical conclusion and justice will be served.

