Anambra State Police operatives attached to the Abagana division in the Njikoka Local Government Area have arrested two serial offenders wanted for alleged rape and armed robbery.

They recovered two locally made double-barrel guns, one locally made single-barrel gun, six live cartridges, and one Q Link motorcycle.

The suspects are Chukwuma Diji, also known as “Sympathy” or “Chi-boy,” aged 35, from Obinagu Umudun Village, Abagana, and Michael Edochie, also known as “Mikel,” aged 31, from Eziabunabu Umudun, Abagana.

Sometime last year, in 2023, they allegedly raped a married woman in Obinagu, Abagana, and fled the community when security operatives attempted to arrest them.

ALSO READ: Cost of governance: Kwara CAN seeks overhaul of Nigeria’s political architecture

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Sunday. He said the arrest took place in the early hours of June 15, 2024.

He also reported that on June 6, 2024, the suspects broke into an apartment belonging to a young lady and raped her and her friend at gunpoint.

The criminals later forced one of the victims to transfer money to their account after taking turns raping them. Chukwuma and Michael both confessed to the crime.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice for the victims.

“The suspects are to be arraigned in court after the investigation is concluded,” the PPRO added.