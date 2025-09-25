Anambra: Police arrest three suspects for car-snatching, others

Police operatives attached to the respective Police Divisional Headquarters at Achalla, Okpoko and Ihiala have arrested three suspects involved in car snatching/diversion of trucks and child-stealing.

The state police public relations officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Thursday, said stolen items and vehicles were recovered in separate operations in the above mentioned areas.

According to Ikenga, “On 23rd September, 2025 by 12.38pm a Joint Team of Police operatives from Achalla Division and members of the Special Vigilante Taskforce of Achalla swiftly arrested two male suspects identified as Chinwendu Ndieli and Uchenna Offodile.

The Joint Security Team acted on the report of a Mack Truck with Registration No. T 5003 LA, together with an empty container suspected to have been stolen, which was parked near St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Achalla.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and revealed how the truck was stolen from a company in Lagos. Meanwhile, the owner has been contacted to come up with the necessary documents to reclaim the vehicle.

“In a similar development, on the evening of the same date, Police Operatives from Okpoko Division received credible information about an abandoned vehicle along Onitsha–Owerri Road, opposite Tiger Fruit Company.

“Acting promptly, the Divisional Patrol Team, led by the DPO, moved to the scene and discovered a white Toyota Camry Spider with Registration Number Anambra: AWK 91 SR.

During the search, an additional plate number Delta: 06A 90 DT was recovered inside the vehicle. The car has since been recovered to the station for safekeeping, identification and possible collection by the rightful owner.

Also, on the same evening of 23rd September, 2025 through the assistance of the youths of Akwa Village, Ihiala arrested one male suspect, Charles Chiemerie Onuigbo over an alleged case of abduction of three children between the ages of 6, 3, and 2 years respectively.

Preliminary information reveals that Charles and two others who are currently at large conspired and abducted the three children.

” Further revelations from the mother of the victims stated that while her children were eating in front of their house, she went into the kitchen to get them more food but returned to find them missing. Also, the arrested suspect is a neighbor who had been harbouring the two fleeing suspects whose identities are yet unknown.

In view of the above, Charles was attacked and beaten by irate members of the community, sustaining injuries before being rescued by the Police.

The case is under investigation and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and rescue the missing children.

Meanwhile, other parts of the State Command remain calm as counter-terrorism and other crime prevention operations continue, the PPRO noted.