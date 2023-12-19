Anambra Police Command has arrested a couple trafficking one-month-old baby, purchased for thirty thousand naira from Lagos.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed in a statement in Awka, on Tuesday, said the interception was made at Bridgehead in Onitsha on 17th December, 2023.

According to Ikenga, “The couple were travelling in a Luxury bus belonging to a popular transport company with the baby when a co-passenger observed that the mother could not breastfeed the baby despite its cry for food in the course of the journey.

“The good samaritan put a call through to Anambra Police on its Control Room hotline in Awka which then relayed the information to the Police at Bridgehead in Onitsha.”

The Police laid in wait for the luxury bus described and intercepted it in the evening hours.

“The couple and the baby were identified and brought down for questioning.

“They confessed buying the child from its mother in Ajah, Lagos for the sum of N30,000.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who thanked the public spirited citizen for his humane concern in giving the information that led to the rescue of the child, commended Police Operatives for their vigilance and dedication to duty.