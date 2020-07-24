Anambra PDP chieftain congratulates Jegede, calls for more support

A Chieftain of the People Democratic Party in Anambra State, Honourable Vincent Ike Oligbo has congratulated Chief Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) for winning Ondo governorship primary election of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oligbo, in his congratulatory message made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Friday, appealed to both the victor and the losers in the just concluded PDP governorship primary election to join hands together to ensure that PDP returns to Ondo Government House on October 10, 2020.

He equally applauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led Ondo 2020 governorship primary election committee for executing a successful job and also hailed the party discipline exhibited by both the delegates and contestants.

In his words, Oligbo, who is also a gubernatorial aspirant in the 2021 Anambra governorship election under the party platform, explained that “without party discipline, the election wouldn’t have been a success “.

He again appealed to Ondo people to vote out the incumbent Rotimi Akeredolu led APC government in the state so as to return the state to the path of prosperity.

He appealed also for the massive support of the people for PDP and its flagbearer, Eyitayo Jegede on October 10, 2020.

While wishing PDP and Jegede good luck in the October election, Oligbo, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be truly independent arbiter during the polls.

Tribune Online gathered that Chief Jegede was the former Deputy Governor of Olusegun Mimiko and contested against the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2016. Both will again contest against each other on October 10, 2020, as Akeredolu has also won his party’s (APC) primary election.

